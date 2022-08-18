Arun Singh in town to take stock of Karnataka BJP, plan for 2023 Assembly polls

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh is scheduled to visit the state to attend the party office-bearers’ meeting and take stock of the party situation on Thursday. Singh is visiting the state for the first time after the BJP Yuva Morcha outrage against the Central leadership and Bommai government, following the murder of BJPYM leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia. BJPYM leaders and social media managers at the district level were on a resignation spree.

Apart from office-bearers, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and district presidents have been invited for the meeting, where they are expected to file reports on the party’s organisation in every block. Preparations for the 2023 assembly polls will also be discussed, a source informed.

Interestingly, social media chiefs of the party have also been invited for the meeting as they are expected to play a crucial role in the run-up to the polls, and also boost the morale of the rank and file.Meanwhile, speculation is rife over the expansion of the Bommai cabinet, with MLC C P Yogeshwar, and former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and K S Eshwarappa keen to join. Singh may discuss its implications and report it to the party high command, another source said. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh is also likely to take part. Singh, who arrived on Wednesday night, will leave for the national capital on Thursday evening.

Plan for Old Mysuru

On the eve of the meeting, Kateel held a meeting of Vokkaliga leaders of Old Mysuru, including ministers R Ashoka, S T Somashekar, LS member D V Sadananda Gowda and former minister C P Yogeshwar, to chalk out a strategy to strengthen the party’s base. Singh had toured the region sometime ago, and got feedback. The plan is to focus on 61 seats in nine districts of the region, and the task of winning more seats here will be given to party leaders, including MLAs and MPs.

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh is scheduled to visit the state to attend the party office-bearers’ meeting and take stock of the party situation on Thursday. Singh is visiting the state for the first time after the BJP Yuva Morcha outrage against the Central leadership and Bommai government, following the murder of BJPYM leader Praveen Nettaru in Sullia. BJPYM leaders and social media managers at the district level were on a resignation spree. Apart from office-bearers, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and district presidents have been invited for the meeting, where they are expected to file reports on the party’s organisation in every block. Preparations for the 2023 assembly polls will also be discussed, a source informed. Interestingly, social media chiefs of the party have also been invited for the meeting as they are expected to play a crucial role in the run-up to the polls, and also boost the morale of the rank and file.Meanwhile, speculation is rife over the expansion of the Bommai cabinet, with MLC C P Yogeshwar, and former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and K S Eshwarappa keen to join. Singh may discuss its implications and report it to the party high command, another source said. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh is also likely to take part. Singh, who arrived on Wednesday night, will leave for the national capital on Thursday evening. Plan for Old Mysuru On the eve of the meeting, Kateel held a meeting of Vokkaliga leaders of Old Mysuru, including ministers R Ashoka, S T Somashekar, LS member D V Sadananda Gowda and former minister C P Yogeshwar, to chalk out a strategy to strengthen the party’s base. Singh had toured the region sometime ago, and got feedback. The plan is to focus on 61 seats in nine districts of the region, and the task of winning more seats here will be given to party leaders, including MLAs and MPs.