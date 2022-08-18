Home States Karnataka

Bring more services under Gram One Centres: Bommai

Published: 18th August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Wednesday instructed officials to add more services to Grama One Centres as opportunities could be created by offering micro-banking, LPG booking and others.“Strengthen the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) platform and bring all schemes of all the government departments under these centres,” he insisted.

Chairing a review meeting of the E-governance Department, he asked officials to identify services that can be provided at these centres, and said that some specialised services in particular districts too can be included.

He was told that 7,274 such centres are functioning across the state recording 66,520 transactions in
January 2022. The number of transactions spiked to 10,36,542 in June 2022.Bommai told officials that they should provide services through Atal JanaSnehi Centres that are functioning at the hobli level under a few Gram One Centres.

The launch of a new data centre was discussed and officials were told to select a suitable spot. Private companies too want to start the data centre and a policy should be worked out to take services from the centre.

