Karnataka midday meal workers seek salaries on time, stage protests

Published: 18th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Midday meal workers stage a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday |Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Midday meal workers across the state boycotted work and staged a protest over non-payment of salaries on time and letting go of around 6,500 workers without any compensation or retirement benefits.  Spearheading the protest, CITU president S Varalakshmi said the workers have been working without salaries for almost three months now.

A hike of Rs 1,000, which was announced in the budget, was also not implemented. “We are also seeking gratuity of Rs 1 lakh for workers aged above 60 years who were dismissed without compensation,” she said.

