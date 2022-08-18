Karnataka midday meal workers seek salaries on time, stage protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Midday meal workers across the state boycotted work and staged a protest over non-payment of salaries on time and letting go of around 6,500 workers without any compensation or retirement benefits. Spearheading the protest, CITU president S Varalakshmi said the workers have been working without salaries for almost three months now.

A hike of Rs 1,000, which was announced in the budget, was also not implemented. “We are also seeking gratuity of Rs 1 lakh for workers aged above 60 years who were dismissed without compensation,” she said.

BENGALURU: Midday meal workers across the state boycotted work and staged a protest over non-payment of salaries on time and letting go of around 6,500 workers without any compensation or retirement benefits. Spearheading the protest, CITU president S Varalakshmi said the workers have been working without salaries for almost three months now. A hike of Rs 1,000, which was announced in the budget, was also not implemented. “We are also seeking gratuity of Rs 1 lakh for workers aged above 60 years who were dismissed without compensation,” she said.