Home States Karnataka

Karnataka prisoners to manage fuel stations soon

The Karnataka state prisons department is planning to start fuel stations to be run and managed by prisoners.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state prisons department is planning to start fuel stations to be run and managed by prisoners. These stations will be started at selective places which are close to prisons and can be easily monitored by the department staff.

The state has nearly 100 prisons which include central, district, open and taluk-level jails where more than 15,000 inmates are housed. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Alok Mohan, Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, said the project is part of the department’s reform and rehabilitation initiatives. “We are in talks with the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum (BP). When prisoners come out of jails after serving their term, they can find employment at petrol bunks or can even start bunks on their own.” he said Mohan said similar projects have been launched in some states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. “We are working on the feasibility,” he said.

When asked about the places that will be selected, he said, “We are identifying suitable plots that are closer to prisons. It will be done wherever possible.” Mohan said it’s a commerical venture and the inmates will be trained before being assigned jobs.

Sources from the prisons department said that a single petrol bunk can give opportunities to at least 45 prisoners who can work in three shifts with 15 members working in each shift. Prisoners with good conduct will be selected. Plans are also afoot to start carwash and other services next to the fuel stations.

CCTV cameras will monitor prisoners

“CCTV cameras will be installed besides taking other security measures,” said an official, who did not wished to be named. The department also runs bakery units at various prisons including the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru and in Mysuru and Belagavi jails.

They make bakery products including bread, bun, biscuits, cakes and cookies under the brand name ‘Parivartana’ which are sold to the general public. Prisoners also make laddoos, Mysuru pak, dil pasand and khaara bondi. “We can also have an outlet to put these products on sale next to petrol bunk,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp