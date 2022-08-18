Proposal to hike milk price pending

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Amul increased the price of milk by Rs 2 on Tuesday, will the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which brings out Nandini products, follow suit? “A proposal to hike the milk prices has been placed before the government and it is pending,” said a source.

Dairy experts said, “Whether the price of milk is increased or the procurement goes up, it is the milk producing farmer who is the final beneficiary in the highly competitive milk production market.’’ If the price goes up by `2, around 80% goes to the farmer, they added. KMF MD BC Sateesh told TNIE, “We will discuss the issue with Chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi and the board.” Jarkiholi was not available for comment.

Dr Shankar PA, a former faculty member of the Dairy Science College, said, “Prices need to be higher, but will the government allow it? While other farm produce gets wasted or suffers from low prices, milk seldom faces that disadvantage. While it is true that milk producing farmers need a better deal, milk prices have so many ramifications. How will the government allow a price rise?”

Farmer union leader Kurubur Shantakumar said, “Many central schemes for the dairy sector have not benefited the real farmer as they remain only on paper.’’ Experts said prices of dairy inputs, like feed, medicines, transportation and power, have increased. A former KMF employee said, “Karnataka is the only state that gives `5 per litre subsidy to encourage farmers.”

