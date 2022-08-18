Rare surgery performed in Hubballi, doctors remove toothbrush lodged below eye

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a rare surgery, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) doctors removed a broken toothbrush lodged below an eye on a 28-year-old woman in Hubballi. A 7-inch toothbrush was broken just below the eye three days ago and the doctor successfully removed the broken plastic.

Vinoda Talwar, 28, a native of Hirur village near Hangal in the Haveri district, is a housewife. On August 14 morning her four-year-old daughter was brushing her teeth, later she suddenly pierced the brush below the left eye of her mother. When the family members tried to move the brush, it broke. Immediately they shifted the woman to Haveri district hospital, where the doctor referred the patient to KIMS hospital in Hubballi after the first aid.

The woman was admitted to the KIMS hospital on Sunday and the doctors from the oral and maxillofacial department did a CT scan of the face, CT angiogram of the facial structure and did all investigations of the patient as the brush was broken just below the eye, which could lead permanent blindness to the left eye.

A senior doctor said, in the scan report and during the investigation, we found that the left eyesight was not completely damaged. It was decided to initiate the surgery with the assistance of the ophthalmology department.

After going through the complete study, it was decided to operate on Wednesday. The doctors from the oral and maxillofacial department including Dr Manjunath Vijapur, Dr Vasanth Kattimani, Dr Anuradha Naganagoudar, Dr Spoorthy Shetty and the team with the help of the anaesthesia and ophthalmology department operated on Wednesday.

“Two months before we did a complex surgery and removed a 6 cm knife from the maxillofacial area of a man from Haliyal. We often under different surgery, but this time we did a rare surgery and removed a 7 cm broken brush piece and the woman patient. The brush pierced below the eyesight wounding 7-8 cm deep in the face. After the operation, the patient is doing fine, and within three-four days the patient will be discharged,” said Dr Manjunath Vijapur of the oral and maxillofacial department, KIMS.

