Savarkar-Tipu poster row: Shivamogga police register two FIRs

SHIVAMOGGA: The police registered two FIRs in connection with recent tension over displaying the portraits of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan in Shivamogga on Independence Day. Meanwhile, it has also come to light that another youth was assaulted on the same day.

The Doddapete police registered a case against 8-10 unknown people for placing Savarkar’s poster at Ameer Ahmed Circle. In a suo motu complaint, the police said when the men were advised not to put up the flex as it is a communally sensitive area.

In another case, the police booked four unknown people for removing Savarkar’s flex. They have also been slapped with charges of promoting enmity between different groups. The police, however, are yet to arrest anyone in connection with these two cases, top police sources said.

The police also booked a case against 12 unknown people for assaulting a 19-year-old man. The complainant, Saddam Hussain Jamakhandi, said that he works in a metal store. When he was returning home, a mob attacked him after he told them his name. The police are yet to arrest the accused. The fourth FIR is with regards to an assault on a 20-year-old youth, Prem Singh, and all the four accused have been arrested. The accused in three cases, including the assault on Saddam, are yet to be arrested. SP BM Laxmi Prasad said the other three cases will be taken up shortly.

