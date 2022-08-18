Udupi: BJP leader garlands Savarkar poster

By Express News Service

UDUPI: After a row over putting up a flex of VD Savarkar by Hindu Mahasabha leaders at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi on August 15, BJP Backward Classes Morcha National General Secretary Yashpal Suvarna garlanded the cutout on Wednesday, and also planted two saffron flags next to it. The police said there was no permission to place the flags and removed them.

Suvarna said, “Organisations like PFI and SDPI are creating communal tension when we are celebrating the 75 years of Independence. But the present government will nip them in the bud,” he said.Attacking Congress for threatening to hold a protest if Savarkar’s cutout is not removed, Suvarna said a bust of Savarkar will be unveiled at the same spot.

Likening Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah to Jinnah, Suvarna lashed out at the former CM for questioning as to why Savarkar portraits are being erected in ‘Muslim areas’. “We will not hesitate to erect Savarkar’s portrait in front of Siddararamiah’s house,” Suvarna said. Later, district BJP Yuva Morcha workers tried to barge into the Congress office in Brahmagiri. But the police thwarted their attempt.

SDPI clarifies stand

SDPI Udupi district vice-president Shahid Ali said his party is not opposed to the cutout of VD Savarkar, but is against the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ writing on it. He said SDPI has no issues with Savarkar or any other freedom fighter, but is opposed to the oppressive and regressive captions and slogans that are raised. ‘‘We will not engage in a street fight, but will appeal to the government and convince civil society not to get intimidated by these issues. We will not even reply to such intimidating perceptions, but will appeal to civil society to give us a chance to express our views and fears,” he said.

UDUPI: After a row over putting up a flex of VD Savarkar by Hindu Mahasabha leaders at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi on August 15, BJP Backward Classes Morcha National General Secretary Yashpal Suvarna garlanded the cutout on Wednesday, and also planted two saffron flags next to it. The police said there was no permission to place the flags and removed them. Suvarna said, “Organisations like PFI and SDPI are creating communal tension when we are celebrating the 75 years of Independence. But the present government will nip them in the bud,” he said.Attacking Congress for threatening to hold a protest if Savarkar’s cutout is not removed, Suvarna said a bust of Savarkar will be unveiled at the same spot. Likening Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah to Jinnah, Suvarna lashed out at the former CM for questioning as to why Savarkar portraits are being erected in ‘Muslim areas’. “We will not hesitate to erect Savarkar’s portrait in front of Siddararamiah’s house,” Suvarna said. Later, district BJP Yuva Morcha workers tried to barge into the Congress office in Brahmagiri. But the police thwarted their attempt. SDPI clarifies stand SDPI Udupi district vice-president Shahid Ali said his party is not opposed to the cutout of VD Savarkar, but is against the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ writing on it. He said SDPI has no issues with Savarkar or any other freedom fighter, but is opposed to the oppressive and regressive captions and slogans that are raised. ‘‘We will not engage in a street fight, but will appeal to the government and convince civil society not to get intimidated by these issues. We will not even reply to such intimidating perceptions, but will appeal to civil society to give us a chance to express our views and fears,” he said.