BC Nagesh wants Ganesha celebration in schools, Wakf pitches for all festivals, namaz

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the debate over hijab in schools is yet to settle down, Education Minister BC Nagesh has given the green signal for Ganesha Chaturthi festival in schools, terming it non-religious and an event that brings society together. It was being held in schools even before Independence, he claimed. Following his remarks, Wakf Board Chairman Shafi Saadi has pitched for permission for Eid Milad, Friday namaz and activities related to the Christian community too.

Nagesh had earlier stated that educational institutions that had held Ganesha festivals earlier are free to do so, but at the same time said no other religious activities will be allowed. He also flatly turned down the Wakf Board’s request to allow namaz or other religious activities.

Defending the claims, Shafi Saadi said that on the lines of Ganesha festival, Eid Milad and festivals of Christians should also be allowed in schools. He also pitched for a separate room for Friday namaz for Muslim students.

“I approached the Chief Minister and Education Minister. Schools and colleges have children from all religions. All should be aware of each other’s religious festivals. Misconception about other religious festivals will be ironed out.

If namaz is allowed, Hindu children will know about the Muslim faith, and similarly, if Ganesha festival is held, Muslim children will know about Hindu festivals. It will lead to better understanding. If anyone attempts to poison their minds, they will question them. This is my opinion,” said Saadi.

