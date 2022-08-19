Home States Karnataka

Time to follow Kempegowda’s selfless service: DKS

Addressing the public after inaugurating the Kempegowda Jayanthi programme in the city, he said that the time has come to revisit the selfless service of Kempegowda.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HIRIYUR: Terming Nadaprabhu Kempegowda as one of the greatest personalities who gave Bengaluru its identity, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that it was because of his futuristic vision that the city is world class. Addressing the public after inaugurating the Kempegowda Jayanthi programme in the city, he said that the time has come to revisit the selfless service of Kempegowda.

Hailing the contribution of the Vokkaligas in the development of Karnataka, he said that former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah built the Vidhana Soudha, SM Krishna transformed the sleepy Bengaluru into a modern city by making it the technological hub and the Silicon Valley of India.

Recalling the statement of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivakumar said, “It was the former PM who said that earlier the world leaders and visitors first came to New Delhi, however, after SM Krishna’s developmental agenda, the foreign dignitaries have started coming to Bengaluru. This transformation was possible because of the founding father of the city, Kempegowda.”

He also called upon the Vokkaligas to unite in nurturing the future leaders to take the state forward.
Regarding reservation for the Vokkaliga community, he said, “I, along with former CM HD Kumaraswamy, will raise the issue of reservation on the right platform, and get it redressed.” “During my difficult times, you stood by me and in future also I am expecting you to stand by me in future,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nadaprabhu Kempegowda DK Shivakumar Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp