Time to follow Kempegowda’s selfless service: DKS

By Express News Service

HIRIYUR: Terming Nadaprabhu Kempegowda as one of the greatest personalities who gave Bengaluru its identity, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that it was because of his futuristic vision that the city is world class. Addressing the public after inaugurating the Kempegowda Jayanthi programme in the city, he said that the time has come to revisit the selfless service of Kempegowda.

Hailing the contribution of the Vokkaligas in the development of Karnataka, he said that former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah built the Vidhana Soudha, SM Krishna transformed the sleepy Bengaluru into a modern city by making it the technological hub and the Silicon Valley of India.

Recalling the statement of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivakumar said, “It was the former PM who said that earlier the world leaders and visitors first came to New Delhi, however, after SM Krishna’s developmental agenda, the foreign dignitaries have started coming to Bengaluru. This transformation was possible because of the founding father of the city, Kempegowda.”

He also called upon the Vokkaligas to unite in nurturing the future leaders to take the state forward.

Regarding reservation for the Vokkaliga community, he said, “I, along with former CM HD Kumaraswamy, will raise the issue of reservation on the right platform, and get it redressed.” “During my difficult times, you stood by me and in future also I am expecting you to stand by me in future,” he said.

HIRIYUR: Terming Nadaprabhu Kempegowda as one of the greatest personalities who gave Bengaluru its identity, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that it was because of his futuristic vision that the city is world class. Addressing the public after inaugurating the Kempegowda Jayanthi programme in the city, he said that the time has come to revisit the selfless service of Kempegowda. Hailing the contribution of the Vokkaligas in the development of Karnataka, he said that former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah built the Vidhana Soudha, SM Krishna transformed the sleepy Bengaluru into a modern city by making it the technological hub and the Silicon Valley of India. Recalling the statement of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shivakumar said, “It was the former PM who said that earlier the world leaders and visitors first came to New Delhi, however, after SM Krishna’s developmental agenda, the foreign dignitaries have started coming to Bengaluru. This transformation was possible because of the founding father of the city, Kempegowda.” He also called upon the Vokkaligas to unite in nurturing the future leaders to take the state forward. Regarding reservation for the Vokkaliga community, he said, “I, along with former CM HD Kumaraswamy, will raise the issue of reservation on the right platform, and get it redressed.” “During my difficult times, you stood by me and in future also I am expecting you to stand by me in future,” he said.