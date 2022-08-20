Home States Karnataka

Adugodi Armed Reserve set to become city's first police department to have waste management facility

The dry waste centre will start functioning within two weeks with waste from a shop, school and other buildings on the campus to be collected here.  

Published: 20th August 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

The Waste Management facility inside the City Armed Reserve police campus in Bengaluru's Adugodi, a first for the City's police department.

The Waste Management facility inside the City Armed Reserve police campus in Bengaluru's Adugodi, a first for the City's police department.

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The City Armed Reserve (CAR) campus in Adugodi has become the first in the City's Police department to have a waste management facility. The biogas generated through wet waste will soon be used to cook food for its huge dog squad here.

Hasiru Dala, a social impact organisation that works for the welfare of waste pickers, has installed the apparatus comprising a Dry Waste Collection Centre and a Biogas unit inside the premises of CAR recently.

The initiative is led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nisha James and supported by DCP Channabasappa Hosamani.

Hasiru Dala roject manager Nirmala Shekar told The New Indian Express, "The biogas unit which can handle up to one tonne of waste per day has just started processing. It is now managing up to 500 kilos of wet waste generated by 1400 households in the police quarters and the DCP office inside the campus. The actual output as biogas will be ready for complete use within two weeks."

ALSO READ | Kerala: Municipal Act amendment in plan to enforce solid waste management rules

CAR has a 64-strong dog squad. "The biogas generated using a digester will be used to prepare daily food for the squad. This is an eco-friendly as well as economical solution," she said.

The dry waste centre will start functioning within two weeks with waste from a shop, school and other buildings on the campus to be collected here.  

The facility has been installed as a corporate social responsibility initiative by GAIL India and IOCL.
Shekar added that the waste that would otherwise head to BBMP waste processing centres or landfills was being converted into something useful.

ALSO READ | CAG red flags railways' waste management system

This is being done in line with Storm Water Management Rules 2016 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as mandated by the National Green Tribunal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
City Armed Reserve Adugodi waste management facility biogas
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp