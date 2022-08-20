Adugodi Armed Reserve set to become city's first police department to have waste management facility

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City Armed Reserve (CAR) campus in Adugodi has become the first in the City's Police department to have a waste management facility. The biogas generated through wet waste will soon be used to cook food for its huge dog squad here.

Hasiru Dala, a social impact organisation that works for the welfare of waste pickers, has installed the apparatus comprising a Dry Waste Collection Centre and a Biogas unit inside the premises of CAR recently.

The initiative is led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Nisha James and supported by DCP Channabasappa Hosamani.

Hasiru Dala roject manager Nirmala Shekar told The New Indian Express, "The biogas unit which can handle up to one tonne of waste per day has just started processing. It is now managing up to 500 kilos of wet waste generated by 1400 households in the police quarters and the DCP office inside the campus. The actual output as biogas will be ready for complete use within two weeks."

CAR has a 64-strong dog squad. "The biogas generated using a digester will be used to prepare daily food for the squad. This is an eco-friendly as well as economical solution," she said.

The dry waste centre will start functioning within two weeks with waste from a shop, school and other buildings on the campus to be collected here.

The facility has been installed as a corporate social responsibility initiative by GAIL India and IOCL.

Shekar added that the waste that would otherwise head to BBMP waste processing centres or landfills was being converted into something useful.

This is being done in line with Storm Water Management Rules 2016 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change as well as mandated by the National Green Tribunal.

