Bababudangiri: Applications invited for management panel

BENGALURU: The State Government has issued an order for constituting a management committee, comprising both Hindus and Muslims to oversee religious practices at ‘Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/ Peetha’ in Chikkamagaluru district.

The Department of Religious Institutions and Endowments on Wednesday has invited applications from both Hindus and Muslims to be included in the committee which must include two women and one person from SC/ST communities with 15 days of deadline.

The panel’s term will be three years and subject to the judgment of the Karnataka High Court following a writ petition filed by a religious institution in 2021.

The order dated July 19 is based on recommendations made by a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy. The state cabinet on July 1 had accepted the recommendations.

