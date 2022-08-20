Home States Karnataka

CJI NV Ramana, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visit Tirumala temple

Before leaving the temple city, attending a private function, Justice Ramana released a book titled 'Satyashodhana- Mahatma Aathmakatha' translated into Telugu.

Published: 20th August 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By PTI

TIRUPATI: Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Friday.

Justice Ramana, who is retiring on August 26 from the top post, arrived here with his family on Thursday, a temple official said.

On his arrival at the shrine, Justice Ramana was welcomed by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and TTD Additional Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy.

Later, Justice Ramana also visited the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi near here, the official said.

Before leaving the temple city, attending a private function, Justice Ramana released a book titled 'Satyashodhana- Mahatma Aathmakatha' translated into Telugu.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied by senior BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa also offered worship at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Bommai tweeted a photo of his visit to the temple along with Yediyurappa and other leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI N V Ramana Tirumala Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp