Drivers die as school bus collides with truck in Karnataka, students escape with minor injuries

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Drivers of a school bus and truck died when both the vehicles collided with each other at Athani in Belagavi district on Saturday. Ten students, who were travelling in the bus along with 50 other schoolmates, were injured.

The fatal mishap took place when 60 students of Banajwad English Medium School, Athani, were travelling in the bus to reach the school at Shedbal road. A container vehicle, which was heading towards Athani from Shedbal road, collided with the bus which was coming from the opposite direction. The front part of the bus and the truck were completely damaged following the collision.

The drivers of both vehicles died on the spot. However, the students luckily survived with minor injuries. The students who witnessed this incident were seen screaming till their parents reached the incident spot.

A lady teacher, who was also in the bus, was severely injured. Later, she was shifted to KLE's hospital in Belagavi. About 30 students, who had sustained minor injuries, were taken to hospitals. The rest were sent home with their parents.

The police along with the rescue team and fire station officials from the taluk administration rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospitals. Meanwhile, district SP Sanjeev Patil and Additional SP Mahaning Nandagavi visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

