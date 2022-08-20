Home States Karnataka

Liquor sale 5X on Siddaramaiah birthday: RTI

The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Davanagere, replied that 3,02,164 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,62,10,734 were sold in the town that day.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar hugs party heavyweight Siddaramaiah at his 75th birthday event on August 3, 2022. (Video screengrab)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sale of liquor shot up five fold in Davanagere on August 3, the day Siddaramotsava — the 75th birthday bash of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah — was held in the town, an RTI reply revealed Social activist KC Rajanna had filed an RTI application, seeking details of sales of liquor on August 3.

The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Davanagere, replied that 3,02,164 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,62,10,734 were sold in the town that day. Rajanna said that usually, liquor worth Rs 30-40 lakh per day is sold there. “On the day of Siddaramotsava, it was five times more than the normal,” he added.

As many as 1,169 invoices were raised for liquor bought from 52 retailers. Over 60 brands of liquor and varieties of beer, whisky, rum, wine, brandy, vodka, gin and others were sold on that day, he added. The reply revealed that some of the expensive brands, including Jim Beam Kentucky straight bourbon whisky, Jameson Irish Whisky, Vat 60 blended scotch whisky, William Lawson’s blended scotch whisky and others, also witnessed a surge in sales.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Liquor sale congress Karnataka polls RTI Karnataka elections
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp