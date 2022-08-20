Liquor sale 5X on Siddaramaiah birthday: RTI

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sale of liquor shot up five fold in Davanagere on August 3, the day Siddaramotsava — the 75th birthday bash of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah — was held in the town, an RTI reply revealed Social activist KC Rajanna had filed an RTI application, seeking details of sales of liquor on August 3.

The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Davanagere, replied that 3,02,164 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,62,10,734 were sold in the town that day. Rajanna said that usually, liquor worth Rs 30-40 lakh per day is sold there. “On the day of Siddaramotsava, it was five times more than the normal,” he added.

As many as 1,169 invoices were raised for liquor bought from 52 retailers. Over 60 brands of liquor and varieties of beer, whisky, rum, wine, brandy, vodka, gin and others were sold on that day, he added. The reply revealed that some of the expensive brands, including Jim Beam Kentucky straight bourbon whisky, Jameson Irish Whisky, Vat 60 blended scotch whisky, William Lawson’s blended scotch whisky and others, also witnessed a surge in sales.

BENGALURU: The sale of liquor shot up five fold in Davanagere on August 3, the day Siddaramotsava — the 75th birthday bash of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah — was held in the town, an RTI reply revealed Social activist KC Rajanna had filed an RTI application, seeking details of sales of liquor on August 3. The Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Davanagere, replied that 3,02,164 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,62,10,734 were sold in the town that day. Rajanna said that usually, liquor worth Rs 30-40 lakh per day is sold there. “On the day of Siddaramotsava, it was five times more than the normal,” he added. As many as 1,169 invoices were raised for liquor bought from 52 retailers. Over 60 brands of liquor and varieties of beer, whisky, rum, wine, brandy, vodka, gin and others were sold on that day, he added. The reply revealed that some of the expensive brands, including Jim Beam Kentucky straight bourbon whisky, Jameson Irish Whisky, Vat 60 blended scotch whisky, William Lawson’s blended scotch whisky and others, also witnessed a surge in sales.