What if Congress workers too protest, asks DKS

By Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: A day after an ‘egg attack’ on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday warned BJP to rein in its workers. “Siddaramaiah is not just a Congress leader... He holds the constitutional post of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. The scenario will be different if Congress workers too protest at programmes in which CM and ministers participate,” he said. “Being an opposition leader, it is Siddaramaiah’s duty to highlight the government’s failures. In a democratic setup, one can protest or criticise statements made by anyone. Siddaramaiah had visited Kodagu to take stock of the situation after the floods and to highlight the lapses of the government in providing relief. But some BJP workers hurled eggs and showed black flags at Siddaramaiah. This isn’t the right way of expressing dissent,” he added. “Congress has been part of various struggles in the past, including the freedom struggle. What if we give a call to our workers to protest at programmes attended by CM and ministers against corruption? What will happen to the law and order situation,” he asked.