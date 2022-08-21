BJP’s drama outdated: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP after a person claiming to be a Congress party member confessed to throwing eggs at his car during his visit to Kodagu on Thursday.

“If the person who threw the egg was a Congress worker, why did BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan have to go to the police station late at night to get him released? Was he released on the condition that he should claim himself to be a Congressman?” the former CM asked. Siddaramaiah said if the person who threw eggs was a Congressman, he be jailed. “Why are BJP leaders trying to protect him? All such drama of BJP is outdated,” he added.

NO REGRETS

Meanwhile, speaking to media-persons, the former CM said he had not expressed regrets over the stand taken by the Congress government on the Veerashaiva Lingayat issue. On Thursday, Jagadguru Rambhapuri Peetha seer Prasanna Veerasomeshwara Swamy said that during his first visit to the mutt, Siddaramaiah regretted launching the movement for a separate Lingayat religion. The seer said Siddaramaiah had told him that some people had misled him over the issue.

“I have only explained to Swamiji what had happened during that time and not expressed regret. I told him that it had all started after Shamanur Shivashankarappa had given an application demanding a Veerashaiva religion,” the former CM mentioned.

