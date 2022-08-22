Ideology of Savarkar will destroy India: RS member Dr John Brittas

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Rajya Sabha member from Kerala Dr John Brittas on Sunday said that if the ideology of VD Savarkar gets prominence then it will “swallow the coming generations leading to the country’s destruction”.

Addressing ‘Janashakti Utsav’, organised to commemorate the anniversary of Janashakti Kannada weekly here, Brittas alleged that the present BJP government is trying to rewrite history and the media has been made to dance to its tunes. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and then Savarkar.

The ideology of Savarkar and the organisation he belonged to did not contribute to the freedom struggle,” he added. He said Mangaluru has become a laboratory of a communal fight with hijab, moral policing, love jihad and dividing people in the name of religion.

“The SDPI and RSS are in collusion and the political killing is their drama. Only the media can save India from this hatred. Media has been driven out of Parliament and those who expose the government are being targeted with IT raids,” he alleged.

MANGALURU: Rajya Sabha member from Kerala Dr John Brittas on Sunday said that if the ideology of VD Savarkar gets prominence then it will “swallow the coming generations leading to the country’s destruction”. Addressing ‘Janashakti Utsav’, organised to commemorate the anniversary of Janashakti Kannada weekly here, Brittas alleged that the present BJP government is trying to rewrite history and the media has been made to dance to its tunes. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and then Savarkar. The ideology of Savarkar and the organisation he belonged to did not contribute to the freedom struggle,” he added. He said Mangaluru has become a laboratory of a communal fight with hijab, moral policing, love jihad and dividing people in the name of religion. “The SDPI and RSS are in collusion and the political killing is their drama. Only the media can save India from this hatred. Media has been driven out of Parliament and those who expose the government are being targeted with IT raids,” he alleged.