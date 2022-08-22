Home States Karnataka

Karnataka aims to produce more ethanol, reduce petrol, diesel need

Karnataka, which ranks third among sugarcane-growing states in the country, is coming up with a new ethanol policy that will provide for bigger profits for sugarcane growers. 

Published: 22nd August 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fuel, petrol, diesel

Representational image of fuel. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  If all goes well, Karnataka will be the first state in the country to reduce its dependence on petrol and diesel with the state government aiming to increase production of ethanol, which is allowed to be blended at 20 per cent with motor fuels. This will also likely bring down prices of petrol and diesel.

Karnataka, which ranks third among sugarcane-growing states in the country, is coming up with a new ethanol policy that will provide for bigger profits for sugarcane growers. Ethanol can also be used to make disinfectants, sanitisers, medical spirit and bio-compressed natural gas.

Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Doddabasavaraju, who is in charge of facilitating these industries, said there is an increased demand for ethanol after the Union government stressed on blending 20 per cent of ethanol with petrol and diesel. But none of the states have been able to produce even 10 per cent of ethanol required, he added. 

“The state government, to promote its production, is providing all facilities, including subsidies. Those interested in setting up ethanol plants can also get loans easily from banks,” he said. 

Research on running vehicles on ethanol

“Oil supply companies, including Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum, have come forward to blend ethanol with their products. If we start using ethanol, the country’s dependence on crude oil will come down,” he said. Also, research is on running vehicles purely on ethanol, which could be the future.

“When that becomes a reality, the demand for ethanol will further increase. We are gearing up to increase production and it will happen over the years,” he added. According to the data available with TNIE, in the last one year, the state government has okayed proposals to produce 5,185-kilo litres per day of ethanol from sugarcane at 18 production units.

Three of these projects will be set up at an investment of Rs 5,850.18 crore. Of the 18 companies, five have been granted approval to produce ethanol, not only from sugarcane but also from rice, corn and wheat bran.

“Now, ethanol is produced only when sugar factories run for four to five months a year. If ethanol can be extracted from grains with some additional machinery, these units can run and generate employment the entire year. It will also serve our purpose of increasing the production of ethanol,” Basavaraju said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ethanol Karnataka diesel Petrol
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp