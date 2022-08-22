BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra Vijayendra steps in for Lingayats, attacks Siddaramaiah

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra, who is also former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, by taking on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who called on Veerashaiva religious head Balehonnur Sri Prasanna Veeerasomeshwara Swamiji recently, is trying to prove that he can be a match the charisma of his father as the community leader.

Though the seer had said that Siddaramaiah had repented his government’s decision over the separate religion status to Lingayats, the former chief minister later clarified that there was no repentance on his part, but had only explained what transpired when he was in power.

Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleague CC Patil all hailing from the community — attacked Siddaramaiah on Friday for his U-turn. On Saturday, Vijayendra too entered the row. “No one expects a word of repentance from you, Mr. @siddaramaiah, who paid a heavy price by engaging in religious politics to cover up the failures of the anti-people administration and politics of his time. But, how correct is it to go to the darshan of the Swamiji and stir a controversy even there?” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he warned Siddaramaiah that people are keenly watching his politics over religion and Veer Savarkar. “Though you suffered for indulging in these issues, you are back on the same track and a trap is waiting for you,” he mocked Siddaramaiah.

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah is trying to transform himself into a leader acceptable to all communities by visiting the Sringeri Sharada Peetha and Veershaiva religious head. But he has provided enough ammunition to Vijayendra by not accepting what the swamiji said. When he was CM, Siddaramaiah had allegedly pushed for a separate religion status for Lingayats following the suggestion of MB Patil and others which resulted in the Veerashaiva- Lingayat community members attacked him, saying that he is dividing the community.

But his decision to please all communities came after a large number of Vokkaligas and Lingayats turned up for his 75th birthday bash in Davanagere on August 3. That was the reason he tried to strike a balance by visiting temples and Veerashaiva Lingayat heads. His every move is being keenly watched by his detractors as he may score political brownie points ahead of the polls.

“Siddaramaiah, who could not get the backing of Vokkaligas because of his differences with HD Deve Gowda, may be trying to impress a section of Lingayats. As this community is crucial for BJP, Vijayendra has stepped in to take him on,” said a political observer, adding that Vijayendra is trying to emerge as the undisputed Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader like his father.

Declare Patil as CM face: BJP leader’s dare to Cong

MYSURU: Mysuru BJP leader Mallesh has urged the Congress to declare former minister MB Patil, a strong supporter of former CM Siddaramaiah, as the party’s Chief Minister candidate. “Siddaramaiah threatened Rahul Gandhi that his supporters will ditch the party if he is not made the Chief Minister. Why should Siddaramaiah, who lost 2018 polls from Chamundeshwari by more than 40,000 votes, only be made the Chief Minister?” Mallesh said. ENS

