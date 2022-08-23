Invites for Ganesha festival at Idgah Maidan do the rounds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even before getting the permission to set up a Ganesha pandal at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, reports of invites and collection of donations are doing the rounds. Rame Gowda, former deputy mayor and member of the Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota, said this is being done deliberately to damage the reputation of the forum and other Hindu outfits. “We have not asked any of our members or other Hindu outfits to raise donations for the festival at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. I have heard about money being collected. We will take it up with the police,” he said.

Vishwa Sanathana Parishad president S Bhaskaran suspected it to be a ploy by the opposition camp to break the unity among Hindu groups. Hindu outfits said they want to appeal to the deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, and Revenue Minister R Ashoka to convene a meeting of Hindu groups and the Okkoota. “We want to tell the officials and minister that permission is given to hold the Ganesha festival at the maidan.,” he added.

The invitation card for the festival is circulating on social media platforms, mentioning that the ‘Hindu Mahaganapathi’ festival will be held at Sy No 40 Guttahalli, Chamarajapete Playground. The West Division police, however, said they have not received any letter seeking permission to hold the festival.

SIGNATURE CAMPAIGN IN HUBBALLI

Members of the Ranichennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Samiti have started a signature campaign demanding that the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) grant permission to install a Ganesha idol at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. Along with the Samiti members, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Sriram Sene, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other organisations also joined the campaign on Monday.

