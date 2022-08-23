Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: High-level probe ordered into egg attack on Siddaramaiah

The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of throwing eggs on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s convoy on August 18.

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of throwing eggs on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s convoy on August 18. A special team, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district Sundar Raj, has been formed to investigate the case. The special police team visited Guddehosuru and collected video footage, CCTV footage, newspaper reports and other evidence related to the incident.

Though both BJP and Congress have been denying that Sampath is associated with them, his social media page has photographs of him taking part in political programmes organised by BJP, Congress and JDS. He has also actively participated in Hindutva programmes organised by the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations.  The police provided security to Sampath’s residence in Somwarpet, but withdrew it later, as his family members said he is not in Kodagu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Karnataka BJP Congress
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp