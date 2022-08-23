Karnataka: High-level probe ordered into egg attack on Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : The state government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident of throwing eggs on Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah’s convoy on August 18. A special team, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district Sundar Raj, has been formed to investigate the case. The special police team visited Guddehosuru and collected video footage, CCTV footage, newspaper reports and other evidence related to the incident.

Though both BJP and Congress have been denying that Sampath is associated with them, his social media page has photographs of him taking part in political programmes organised by BJP, Congress and JDS. He has also actively participated in Hindutva programmes organised by the RSS, VHP and other Hindu organisations. The police provided security to Sampath’s residence in Somwarpet, but withdrew it later, as his family members said he is not in Kodagu.

