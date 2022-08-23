Karnataka: Three minor tremors in 48 hours rattle Vijayapura villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : In the span of 48 hours, Vijayapura district recorded three tremors ranging between magnitudes of 2.6 to 3.5 on the Richter scale. Tremors of low intensity were felt in Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura and in the parts of district headquarters on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, “An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded on Saturday. The epicentre was near Madabhavi Gram Panchayat of Vijayapura at a depth of 5 km. The second was a 3.1 magnitude with the epicentre near Ukkali Gram Panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi at a depth of 5 km on Sunday. The third tremor was of magnitude 2.6 and the epicentre was near Ukkali Gram Panchayat at a depth of 10 km recorded on Monday.”

Dr Manoj Rajan, director of KSNDMC, said, “The intensity observed on all three occasions is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30 to 40 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity is low, though three might be local vibrations felt. People need not panic.”

