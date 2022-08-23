Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Three minor tremors in 48 hours rattle Vijayapura villages

In the span of 48 hours, Vijayapura district recorded three tremors ranging between magnitudes of 2.6 to 3.5 on the Richter scale.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA : In the span of 48 hours, Vijayapura district recorded three tremors ranging between magnitudes of 2.6 to 3.5 on the Richter scale. Tremors of low intensity were felt in Basavana Bagewadi, Vijayapura and in the parts of district headquarters on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, “An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded on Saturday. The epicentre was near Madabhavi Gram Panchayat of Vijayapura at a depth of 5 km. The second was a 3.1 magnitude with the epicentre near Ukkali Gram Panchayat of Basavana Bagewadi at a depth of 5 km on Sunday. The third tremor was of magnitude 2.6 and the epicentre was near Ukkali Gram Panchayat at a depth of 10 km recorded on Monday.”

Dr Manoj Rajan, director of KSNDMC, said, “The intensity observed on all three occasions is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30 to 40 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity is low, though three might be local vibrations felt. People need not panic.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayapura tremors Basavana Bagewadi magnitude
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp