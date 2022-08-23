Moong prices slide by Rs 10 per kg in Bengaluru, farmers fear loss

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of moong (green gram) has crashed over the past couple of days, from Rs 85-95 per kg to Rs 75-85 per kg, in the wholesale market in Bengaluru. In markets across the state, such as Bagalkot, prices have crashed to a mere Rs 60 per kg, causing distress to farmers, and leading to anger and distress.

Ramesh Lahoti, APMC trader and member of FKCCI, said prices have dropped by Rs 10 in the wholesale market, and with fresh produce expected from Jalgaon in Maharashtra soon, prices could slide by another Rs 3-4 per kg. The crop has been fairly good, in spite of very heavy rain.

Suresh Patil, who grows moong in Belagavi district, said, “The crop grown on 24 acres will be unremunerative because all the agricultural inputs remain the same. Seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and labour for sowing, weeding and harvesting costs about Rs 2 lakh for 24 acres.”

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is participating in a farmers’ rally near Delhi, said, “The government must immediately open centres to purchase moong at MSP.’’ Raitha Sangha leader K Chandrashekar said they have called a meeting of district representatives in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and are demanding MSP of Rs 7,755 per quintal.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said, “MSP is decided by the Union Government, we only facilitate it. We are waiting for directions from the Centre, and it is done through the APMC network.”While there was fear that green moong crop would be destroyed because of excessive rain, only about 10% of the crop has been damaged, sources said. Karnataka is the second highest producer of moong in India, at about 17.5%, which comes from Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, Raichur, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and surroundings. Farmers are also distressed that the price of packed moong continues to be Rs 125-139 per kg, giving no respite for customers either.

