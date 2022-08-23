Home States Karnataka

Moong prices slide by Rs 10 per kg in Bengaluru, farmers fear loss

The price of moong (green gram) has crashed over the past couple of days, from Rs 85-95 per kg to Rs 75-85 per kg, in the wholesale market in Bengaluru.

Published: 23rd August 2022 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer, paddy

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

 BENGALURU:  The price of moong (green gram) has crashed over the past couple of days, from Rs 85-95 per kg to Rs 75-85 per kg, in the wholesale market in Bengaluru. In markets across the state, such as Bagalkot, prices have crashed to a mere Rs 60 per kg, causing distress to farmers, and leading to anger and distress.

Ramesh Lahoti, APMC trader and member of FKCCI, said prices have dropped by Rs 10 in the wholesale market, and with fresh produce expected from Jalgaon in Maharashtra soon, prices could slide by another Rs 3-4 per kg. The crop has been fairly good, in spite of very heavy rain.

Suresh Patil, who grows moong in Belagavi district, said, “The crop grown on 24 acres will be unremunerative because all the agricultural inputs remain the same. Seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and labour for sowing, weeding and harvesting costs about Rs 2 lakh for 24 acres.”

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is participating in a farmers’ rally near Delhi, said, “The government must immediately open centres to purchase moong at MSP.’’ Raitha Sangha leader K Chandrashekar said they have called a meeting of district representatives in Bengaluru on Wednesday, and are demanding MSP of Rs 7,755 per quintal.

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said, “MSP is decided by the Union Government, we only facilitate it. We are waiting for directions from the Centre, and it is done through the APMC network.”While there was fear that green moong crop would be destroyed because of excessive rain, only about 10%  of the crop has been damaged, sources said. Karnataka is the second highest producer of moong in India, at about 17.5%, which comes from Haveri, Dharwad,  Gadag, Bagalkot, Raichur, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and surroundings.  Farmers are also distressed that the price of packed moong continues to be Rs 125-139 per kg, giving no respite for customers either.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru moong Moong prices slide farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp