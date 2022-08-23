Home States Karnataka

Prohibitory order imposed in Kodagu ahead of Congress and BJP rallies

All public gatherings, private and political gatherings, market day and other rallies have been banned from August 24 to August 27. It also banned sales of liquor on August 25 and 26.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Ahead of a massive protest and awareness rally planned in Madikeri by the Congress and BJP, section 144 prohibitory order has been imposed in Kodagu from August 24 to August 27.

Further, the Kodagu district administration also banned sales of liquor on August 25 and 26.

Following the egg-throwing issue at Siddaramaiah on August 18 in Kodagu, the state Congress leaders including the opposition leader Siddaramaiah had called for the ‘Madikeri Chalo’ movement to host a protest in front of the SP Office in Madikeri on August 26. The Congress leaders declared that over one lakh Congress workers would join the protest in Madikeri.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district BJP members including the MLAs called for a massive awareness rally in Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on August 26. This rally was also likely to be participated by state BJP leaders, even as the event declared to create awareness against Tipu Jayanthi.

Stating that the two events posed a risk to the communal harmony in the district, Kodagu DC Dr BC Sateesha has passed a prohibitory order to control the situation. He has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CRPC from 6 am on August 24 to 6 pm on August 27.

All public gatherings, private and political gatherings, market day and other rallies have been banned on these days. Display of political party flags or black flags, display of black clothes leading to protests, bursting of crackers and gathering of more than five people in a group is banned under the order.  Planned wedding ceremonies and other personal functions are, however, exempted from the section.

Further, the administration has banned the sales of liquor from August 24 (midnight) to August 26 as a precautionary measure.

