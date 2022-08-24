Home States Karnataka

Cobra bite kills snake rescuer on the outskirts of Bengaluru

A 49-year-old man, well-known for his snake rescuing skills in Nelamangala, died after being bitten by a venemous snake near Dabaspet, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

King cobra

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 49-year-old man, well-known for his snake rescuing skills in Nelamangala, died after being bitten by a venomous snake near Dabaspet, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased is identified as Lokesh M B, popularly known as Snake Loki. He also ran an eatery called ‘Paramathma’, since he was a fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when he was handling a common cobra, which he had captured inside a house after being alerted by a farmer on Monday evening. The snake reportedly bit him twice between the thumb and the index finger, before he could release it into a nearby forest.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity. According to sources, by the time he could reach there, the venom had already started spreading through the body. He was then taken to a larger hospital in Yeshwantpur, where he succumbed on Monday night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
snake Nelamangala venomous snake Bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp