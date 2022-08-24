Cobra bite kills snake rescuer on the outskirts of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 49-year-old man, well-known for his snake rescuing skills in Nelamangala, died after being bitten by a venomous snake near Dabaspet, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The deceased is identified as Lokesh M B, popularly known as Snake Loki. He also ran an eatery called ‘Paramathma’, since he was a fan of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when he was handling a common cobra, which he had captured inside a house after being alerted by a farmer on Monday evening. The snake reportedly bit him twice between the thumb and the index finger, before he could release it into a nearby forest.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity. According to sources, by the time he could reach there, the venom had already started spreading through the body. He was then taken to a larger hospital in Yeshwantpur, where he succumbed on Monday night.

