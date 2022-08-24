Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Soon, bullock cart races to be held from panchayat level

RDPR Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq told The New Indian Express that the sports meets can be held on playgrounds developed at many places under MGNREGA.

Published: 24th August 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To give a big boost to rural sports, for the first time, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department have joined hands with the Department of Youth and Sports to organise sports meets, which will also include bullock cart races. The events will be held from the panchayat to the state level and the proposal has already been approved by the government. A joint circular issued by the departments stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is keen on conducting rural sports meets, where kabaddi, kho-kho, traditional wrestling and bullock cart races will be held.

RDPR Additional Chief Secretary LK Atheeq told The New Indian Express that the sports meets can be held on playgrounds developed at many places under MGNREGA. “This is the first time that these sports meets are being organised in such a big manner. We will launch the meets on August 29, which is the National Sports Day,” he added.

The detailed guidelines stated that there is no age limit for the participants. All the competitions will be held at the gram panchayat, taluk, district and state levels. While gram panchayats can use 2 per cent of the revenue, for taluk and district level meets, the funds will be allotted through the Zilla panchayat under the sport grants. Department officials have been directed to give Rs 200 to the participants at the taluk level and Rs 250 at the district level. They will also be paid Rs 300 for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Districts that have less than three taluks can send the first three places to the district level meet. Districts with four to five taluks can send the top two teams and for those with more than six or more taluks, the first team goes through. Those who win at the district level can take part in the state-level meet.

