Home States Karnataka

Three-day prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu

The Opposition Congress has dropped its plans to hold ‘Madikeri Chalo’ and a protest in front of the superintendent of police office on Friday.

Published: 24th August 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district for three days from 6 am on Wednesday till Saturday to prevent the proposed political rallies by Congress and BJP.

The Opposition Congress has dropped its plans to hold ‘Madikeri Chalo’ and a protest in front of the superintendent of police officers on Friday. The agitation was planned against the egg attack on CLP leader Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to the district. But BJP is organising an awareness rally against Tipu Sultan at Gandhi Maidan on the same day.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Sateesha said the prohibitory orders were imposed as the two events posed a risk to communal harmony in the district. No gatherings -- political, public or private -- can take place during these three days.

Also, the display of political party flags and black flags, display of black clothes, holding protests, bursting of crackers and gatherings of more than five people have been banned. However, weddings and other private ceremonies that are already scheduled have been exempted. Also, the sale of liquor has been banned for three days. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said, “The administration should give us permission to hold the awareness rally.” Appachu Ranjan and Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah also held meetings with party leaders on Tuesday over the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu prohibitory orders BJP congress Madikeri Chalo
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp