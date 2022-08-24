Three-day prohibitory orders clamped in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the entire district for three days from 6 am on Wednesday till Saturday to prevent the proposed political rallies by Congress and BJP.

The Opposition Congress has dropped its plans to hold ‘Madikeri Chalo’ and a protest in front of the superintendent of police officers on Friday. The agitation was planned against the egg attack on CLP leader Siddaramaiah during his recent visit to the district. But BJP is organising an awareness rally against Tipu Sultan at Gandhi Maidan on the same day.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr BC Sateesha said the prohibitory orders were imposed as the two events posed a risk to communal harmony in the district. No gatherings -- political, public or private -- can take place during these three days.

Also, the display of political party flags and black flags, display of black clothes, holding protests, bursting of crackers and gatherings of more than five people have been banned. However, weddings and other private ceremonies that are already scheduled have been exempted. Also, the sale of liquor has been banned for three days. Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said, “The administration should give us permission to hold the awareness rally.” Appachu Ranjan and Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah also held meetings with party leaders on Tuesday over the rally.

