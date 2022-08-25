Bengaluru to soon have first 3D-printed post office in India, likely to be ready in a month

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An entire post office is slated to come up in Karnataka, all in a span of just one month, thanks to 3D printing technology.

Cambridge Layout in Halasuru is set to witness this technological marvel, making it the first post office in the country to be built using 3D printing.

Through this innovation, the construction cost would be reduced to one-fourth of the amount spent on a traditional model.

“We are keen on building low-cost post offices. Hence, we approached Larsen & Toubro Construction in connection with building our Halasuru Bazaar sub-post office. It is said to be the only company undertaking 3D printing-enabled construction in India,” Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar informed TNIE.

The Postal department has its own plot of land in Halasuru.

“A building of around 1,000 square feet here would cost less than Rs 25 lakh if 3D printing technology is used. This would work out to just 25 per cent of the normal construction cost,” he said, adding that the technology could offer the department a feasible alternative to provide post office buildings in areas which desperately require them.

L&T has obtained technology approval from the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and IIT-Madras for 3D concrete printing for structures running from ground-plus-three floors, the CPMG said.

The post office may be ready in a month

Asked about the time frame, Kumar said since this was being attempted for the first time in the country, certain procedural issues needed to be sorted out.

“As a rule, any contract running to over Rs 2.5 lakh must be opened up for competitive bidding. However, since this is likely to be the only concern eligible in this category, we could nominate them. We are verifying it and the work order may be issued to L&T within a month. They have already submitted designs to us and have assured us that the building would be ready in a month,” he added.

BENGALURU: An entire post office is slated to come up in Karnataka, all in a span of just one month, thanks to 3D printing technology. Cambridge Layout in Halasuru is set to witness this technological marvel, making it the first post office in the country to be built using 3D printing. Through this innovation, the construction cost would be reduced to one-fourth of the amount spent on a traditional model. “We are keen on building low-cost post offices. Hence, we approached Larsen & Toubro Construction in connection with building our Halasuru Bazaar sub-post office. It is said to be the only company undertaking 3D printing-enabled construction in India,” Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar informed TNIE. The Postal department has its own plot of land in Halasuru. “A building of around 1,000 square feet here would cost less than Rs 25 lakh if 3D printing technology is used. This would work out to just 25 per cent of the normal construction cost,” he said, adding that the technology could offer the department a feasible alternative to provide post office buildings in areas which desperately require them. L&T has obtained technology approval from the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and IIT-Madras for 3D concrete printing for structures running from ground-plus-three floors, the CPMG said. The post office may be ready in a month Asked about the time frame, Kumar said since this was being attempted for the first time in the country, certain procedural issues needed to be sorted out. “As a rule, any contract running to over Rs 2.5 lakh must be opened up for competitive bidding. However, since this is likely to be the only concern eligible in this category, we could nominate them. We are verifying it and the work order may be issued to L&T within a month. They have already submitted designs to us and have assured us that the building would be ready in a month,” he added.