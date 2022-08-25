Home States Karnataka

Jammer tech to be upgraded at all jails in Karnataka 

To control the illegal use of mobile phones by inmates inside jails, the state government has proposed to install hitech jams at all prisons across the state.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To control the illegal use of mobile phones by inmates inside jails, the state government has proposed to install Hitech jams at all prisons across the state. The state has 100 prisons at central, district, open and taluk levels jails and over 15,000 inmates are housed in them. Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Mohan told TNIE that they are looking for the latest technology that can also monitor the use of 4G and 5G phones. “It’s a routine exercise and we need to upgrade the technology periodically. This happens at all jails across the country,” he said.

On Wednesday, PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) officials gave a demonstration of the technology to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and senior officials. This jammer is said to be able to prevent the use of even Hitech phones and signals. BEL officials told the team that they have placed proposals before Bihar, Jharkhand and other state governments. This jammer is said to be the latest that can prevent the use of 4G and 5G mobile phones.

In March, the state government passed the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to extend the jail time for inmates if they are found using mobile phones or any other instruments of communication within the prison premises.

