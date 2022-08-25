Nine labourers die, 13 injured in mishap near Tumakuru, PM announces compensation

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Nine persons including four women and two children died on the spot and thirteen others sustained injuries when a cruiser jeep hit a truck and toppled at Balenahalli Gate on NH-48 near here in the early hours of Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing his condolences has also announced compensation to the victims.

"The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured, Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

The victims were all labourers and hailed from different villages including Kurakunda of Raichur district. They were travelling to Bengaluru in search of jobs in the construction industry.

The deceased were identified as Krishnappa, the driver Sujatha, Vinodha, Lakshmi and the remaining five are yet to be identified. The condition of the two of the injured was critical and they have been shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. However, the remaining others were being admitted to the district general hospital for further treatment.

Deputy Commissioner YS Patil, superintendent of police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad visited the spot and examined the situation.

The driver of the cruiser in an attempt to overtake a truck lost control at the curve which was said to be accident prone zone and eventually hit the truck at around 4.30 am. There were 24 persons on board with their belongings packed inside the multi-utility vehicle (MUV). Kallambella police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

Expressing shock, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said its an unfortunate incident. The minister who is also the district in-charge minister spoke to the DC and SP over the phone and instructed them to ensure suitable treatment for the injured.

TUMAKURU: Nine persons including four women and two children died on the spot and thirteen others sustained injuries when a cruiser jeep hit a truck and toppled at Balenahalli Gate on NH-48 near here in the early hours of Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while expressing his condolences has also announced compensation to the victims. "The accident in Tumakuru district, Karnataka is heart-rending. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured, Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be paid Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's office tweeted. The victims were all labourers and hailed from different villages including Kurakunda of Raichur district. They were travelling to Bengaluru in search of jobs in the construction industry. The deceased were identified as Krishnappa, the driver Sujatha, Vinodha, Lakshmi and the remaining five are yet to be identified. The condition of the two of the injured was critical and they have been shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. However, the remaining others were being admitted to the district general hospital for further treatment. Deputy Commissioner YS Patil, superintendent of police Rahulkumar Shahapurwad visited the spot and examined the situation. The driver of the cruiser in an attempt to overtake a truck lost control at the curve which was said to be accident prone zone and eventually hit the truck at around 4.30 am. There were 24 persons on board with their belongings packed inside the multi-utility vehicle (MUV). Kallambella police have registered a case and taken up an investigation. Expressing shock, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said its an unfortunate incident. The minister who is also the district in-charge minister spoke to the DC and SP over the phone and instructed them to ensure suitable treatment for the injured.