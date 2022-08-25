'Set up judicial probe, or face people': Siddaramaiah to Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following fresh allegations by the contractors’ association about “commission” being demanded, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned that he will take the matter to the people’s court if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not accept the demand of setting up a committee headed by a sitting judge to probe the allegations.

After holding a discussion with a delegation of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, led by its president D Kempanna, Siddaramaiah said by declining a judicial probe which will establish the facts, the government is indirectly admitting to the prevalence of corruption. ​

Contractors meet Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday

​The former chief minister hinted at raising the issue in the next Assembly session, saying the government has no other choice but to call the session in September as it has been six months since the last one was held. “The contractors are ready to furnish documentary evidence and are also prepared to face legal eventualities if they are proved wrong,” he said.

The delegation also raised other issues like the Rs 22,000 crore pending for works they had undertaken in the departments of water resources, public works and rural development as well as in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. They also pointed out that tenders are called for work without allocating funds.

“The contractors told me that they have not come across a more corrupt government,” Siddaramaiah said.

Besides making allegations against Horticulture Minister Munirathna, the contractors also highlighted corruption in other departments, he said and wondered why no raids by the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation were conducted on BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.

BENGALURU: Following fresh allegations by the contractors’ association about “commission” being demanded, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday warned that he will take the matter to the people’s court if Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai does not accept the demand of setting up a committee headed by a sitting judge to probe the allegations. After holding a discussion with a delegation of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, led by its president D Kempanna, Siddaramaiah said by declining a judicial probe which will establish the facts, the government is indirectly admitting to the prevalence of corruption. ​ Contractors meet Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday ​The former chief minister hinted at raising the issue in the next Assembly session, saying the government has no other choice but to call the session in September as it has been six months since the last one was held. “The contractors are ready to furnish documentary evidence and are also prepared to face legal eventualities if they are proved wrong,” he said. The delegation also raised other issues like the Rs 22,000 crore pending for works they had undertaken in the departments of water resources, public works and rural development as well as in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. They also pointed out that tenders are called for work without allocating funds. “The contractors told me that they have not come across a more corrupt government,” Siddaramaiah said. Besides making allegations against Horticulture Minister Munirathna, the contractors also highlighted corruption in other departments, he said and wondered why no raids by the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation were conducted on BJP leaders, ministers and MLAs.