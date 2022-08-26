Home States Karnataka

Infant found abandoned in Karnataka's Belagavi district

Even the umbilical cord and placenta had not been removed, indicating that the mother, who did not want the baby, might have abandoned it in a hurry.

Published: 26th August 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A newborn baby boy, who was covered in a cloth and put in a cradle made of plastic that was suspended from a tree, was rescued at Nersa Gouliwada hamlet in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on Thursday. An Asha worker, Satyavati Desai, spotted the boy and rushed him to Khanapur taluk hospital. The baby was later shifted to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital.

The baby is now in the neonatal ICU and is out of danger. The baby, weighing 2.2 kg, is said to have been born just a day before it was found abandoned. Even the umbilical cord and placenta had not been removed, indicating that the mother, who did not want the baby, might have abandoned it in a hurry. As the baby was exposed to the cold weather, it had a slight infection and hypothermia.

Belagavi District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni said, “I have instructed the taluk health officer and officials from the women and child welfare department to conduct an inquiry in the surrounding villages and hospitals to find the baby’s mother. A case will be registered once we get more information.” This is the second such incident of an infant being abandoned in Khanapur taluk in the last six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belagavi Infant baby abandoned hypothermia
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp