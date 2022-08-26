Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cabinet gives nod to set up seven new universities

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy said setting up the universities was announced in the budget this year.

Published: 26th August 2022 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his ministers arrive for the cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will get seven new universities at district headquarters. The state cabinet on Thursday approved upgrading the existing post-graduate centres in Chamarajanagara, Bidar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Hassan and Bagalkote districts, to universities.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy said setting up the universities was announced in the budget this year.  “We have given administrative approval to set up new universities in seven districts. The state will have Chamarajanagara University, Bidar University, Haveri University, Kodagu University, Koppal University, Hassan University and Bagalkote University. Mandya University limits will be extended further, adding more colleges,” he added.  

The universities are coming up as per the direction of the University Grants Commission (UGC).  “The UGC has been insisting that the state set up the universities and it is also providing a one-time grant. By setting up new universities at the existing district headquarters, additional administration staff will be added and the remaining infrastructure can be used with the existing ones. At present, these centres have buildings and other infrastructure. However, there will be an additional burden, which will be borne by the state government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the Department of Finance and Planning has already given consent for the setting up of the universities. The universities will function with less space, limited human resources and reduced expenses, as part of a new concept. Apart from Mandya University, all other universities have been given Rs 2 crore for their establishment, with a total of Rs 14 crore sanctioned. The unitary university to be established in Mandya will comprise all first-grade colleges in the district. Meanwhile, Bidar will have 140 colleges under its umbrella, Bagalkot will have 71, Hassan 36, Haveri 40, Kodagu 24, Koppal 40 and Chamarajnagar University 18 colleges.

NO VIVA FOR GROUP D RECRUITMENT
Madhuswamy said they have given the approval to bring an amendment to the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the recruitment of Group D employees. “Henceforth, there will be no viva for candidates who apply for Group D jobs, and selection will be based only based on written exams. At present, Class B and C cadre recruitment are being done only through written exams.

