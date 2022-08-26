Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru accident exposes state of public transport for migrants in Karnataka

Many such vehicles which ferry migrant labourers to cities like Bengaluru remain off the radar of transport authorities across the state.

A cruiser jeep hit a truck and toppled at Balenahalli Gate on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Thursday's ghastly accident which killed nine people on NH-48 near Sira, in Tumakuru district, has exposed the sorry state of public transport, with overloading of Multi Utility Vehicles (MUVs) being allowed illegally. Many such vehicles which ferry migrant labourers to cities like Bengaluru remain off the radar of transport authorities across the state. Waking up to the issue following the incident, Kallambella police swung into action and seized five overcrowded MUVs and filed FIRs.

“How is it these vehicles, which cover huge distances, escape the notice of the authorities? At least managers at checkpoints and tollgates, especially on highways, should alert jurisdictional police,” remarked an officer with the RTO. But for migrants from economically weaker backgrounds, these MUVs provide cheap mobility, though there are risks involved.

The accident also threw light on the plight of labourers from northern parts of the state. There should be a system to address their issues, said another officer, adding that travelling by KSRTC is expensive for them. The mechanical condition of vehicles that were driven at high speed, is another issue which should be addressed.

Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) headed by deputy commissioners in the districts should take a call on vehicles that ply between districts, suggested another officer. Scores of people who had gone to their hometowns during the Covid-19 lockdown have started returning to cities in search of jobs, often with their families.

