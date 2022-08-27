Home States Karnataka

Bommai government corrupt and dead: Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah

Corruption in the BJP government is reaching new heights every day.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Terming the Basavaraj Bommai-led government “corrupt and dead”, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said 90 per cent of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto have been not fulfilled.

Speaking during an interaction organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on Friday, the former chief minister said the state government has failed to initiate a judicial inquiry on corruption allegations against its own minister, proving that it supports corruption.

“In a democratic system when there are serious accusations, the government must order a probe by an independent agency instead of defending the allegation. Corruption in the BJP government is reaching new heights every day. Even the contractors’ association has made a serious allegation of 40 per cent commission being sought for works,” he said.

Responding to the allegation of the contractors’ association, he said, “Contractors keep a margin of 20 per cent on the total project cost and 15 per cent goes towards GST. With the remaining, how can a project be completed, which makes them compromise in the quality of work.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai corrupt and dead Siddaramaiah BJP election manifesto MDJA
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp