Bommai government corrupt and dead: Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Terming the Basavaraj Bommai-led government “corrupt and dead”, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said 90 per cent of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto have been not fulfilled.

Speaking during an interaction organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) on Friday, the former chief minister said the state government has failed to initiate a judicial inquiry on corruption allegations against its own minister, proving that it supports corruption.

“In a democratic system when there are serious accusations, the government must order a probe by an independent agency instead of defending the allegation. Corruption in the BJP government is reaching new heights every day. Even the contractors’ association has made a serious allegation of 40 per cent commission being sought for works,” he said.

Responding to the allegation of the contractors’ association, he said, “Contractors keep a margin of 20 per cent on the total project cost and 15 per cent goes towards GST. With the remaining, how can a project be completed, which makes them compromise in the quality of work.”

