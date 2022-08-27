Home States Karnataka

Chief pontiff of prominent mutt in Karnataka among five booked under POCSO Act

Two girls in their statement have accused the seer of 'sexually abusing' them for nearly a couple of years now and others of allegedly supporting or cooperating for the same.

Published: 27th August 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MYSURU: Chief pontiff of a Chitradurga-based prominent mutt is among the five people booked by the police under the 'Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls, police sources said on Saturday.

The case has been booked at the Nazarbad Police Station here, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit.

Warden of a hostel run by the mutt was among the accused, police sources said.

According to police sources, the complaint is based on the statement of two girls, who accused the seer of 'sexually abusing' them for nearly a couple of years now and others of allegedly supporting or cooperating for the same.

The girls are said to have approached the 'Odanadi Seva Samsthe', a social non-governmental organisation based in Mysuru, and narrated the abuse during the counselling on Friday night, following which Odanadi approached the authorities.

The Mysuru police have done preliminary legal formalities and the case may get transferred to a jurisdictional police station in Chitradurga, as the incident occurred there, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitradurga mutt POCSO Act sexual abuse
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp