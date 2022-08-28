Home States Karnataka

India-China Friendship Association calls off seminar after Siddaramaiah declines invitation

According to sources, even after he declined to be the chief guest of the event, the organisers went ahead with his name on the invitation cards.

Published: 28th August 2022

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The India-China Friendship Association (ICFA), Karnataka, has cancelled a seminar on ‘Interference of US Imperialist in the internal affairs of the People’s Republic of China’ after it sparked controversy as Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s name was mentioned as chief guest in the invitation. The event was slated to be held at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath here on Sunday.  

“I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event. It is surprising to see my name (in the invitation) despite declining it. I declined to participate as my party’s and my position are against the agenda of the programme,” he tweeted.

According to sources, even after he declined to be the chief guest of the event, the organisers went ahead with his name on the invitation cards. “As the issue triggered an unnecessary controversy, we cancelled the seminar, but the Chinese photograph exhibition will be held as scheduled,” clarified ICFA secretary V Bhaskaran, a former RBI employee. “Our organisation was launched way back in 1949 at the all-India level and was reorganised in 1977,” he added.

Interestingly, Kolar MLA K Srinivasa Gowda is the president of the ICFA, Karnataka chapter, and she was expected to preside over the seminar. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong and Consul General Kong Xianhua were also the chief guests.

