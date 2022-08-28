Karnataka: Hubballi-Dharwad corporation to take call on Hubballi Idgah

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Karnataka High Court’s direction on the Chamrajapet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru is likely to make it easy for the house committee of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation to decide on requests made by various organisations to install the Ganesh idol at the Hubbballi Idgah Maidan. In a recently held council meeting, the HDMC decided to form a house committee to take a final call on this issue.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday modified the interim order of the single-judge bench on the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan dispute and permitted the State government to consider and pass the order on applications received for seeking permission to use the land for religious and cultural purposes for limited period.

As several organisations in the city have also given representation to HDMC commissioner Gopalkrishan seeking permission to install Ganesh Idol, the issue was discussed in the Council meeting. It was decided to form a house committee to decide the matter by Monday.

As no specific terms of reference were suggested for the house committee, its members are meeting with whoever wants to submit their suggestions and opinion on the issue. While announcing the committee, Hubballi-Dharwad mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said the committee has been given a free hand and it can consult religious leaders, elected representatives and legal experts among others.

