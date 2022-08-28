Shakti-men of Davanagere; two Olympic weightlifters drain their own finances to promote game 

G Subash Chandra By

DAVANGERE: During momentous events, often insurmountable difficulties are forgotten, especially when it comes to sporting achievements. Athletes receive the deserving laudation, but their journey of reaching the summit itself is buried under the tower of glory. Sometimes, he or she has to fight penury, societal bridling, and lack of infrastructure, but when all those impediments are defeated, they expect some help from the government while competing against world-class athletes.

In Davanagere, two powerlifters are trying to improve their game without the support of the government, draining their own finances to fulfil their dreams. Given support, like other sportspersons who have brought laurels for their country, they too can emulate that feat. For 20-year-old Manikanta, a flower seller, his day usually starts at 4 am. His job entails measuring fresh flowers and selling them to customers.

When the flower basket gets empty, he practices powerlifting as a hobby as he is unable to afford to pursue the dream of becoming an Olympic weightlifter. Powerlifting needs relatively lesser expertise and also builds stronger muscles.

Starting off, powerlifting for Manikanta was just an exercise that was gradually ingrained into his regular regimen. He began attending the famous Sai Gym at DCM township in Davanagere where he practises various components of powerlifting from 7 am to 9 am. The two hours at the gym help him escape the monotony of his life, and of not chase his Olympic ambitions since powerlifting is yet to become a part of the event.

“I had a dream of becoming a weightlifter. However, the lack of proper coaching and support from the Sports Department forced me to take up powerlifting. I have received training from Sainath. With better training, I am certain that I will win a medal for the country on international platforms and make India proud,” Manikanta says.

For a body which exerts itself to carry out the herculean task of lifting weights, nutrition is paramount. But for him, home-cooked regular meals comprise his diet; there is no special combination of nutritious food to back his activity.

Chandranna is another powerlifter who has taken up the sport along with his business of selling sunglasses, wallets, belts and other small electronic items on Shamanur Road. At 54, he participates in the Masters’ category and works out tirelessly in the gym.

Chandranna’s medal haul stands somewhere around 80, including two gold medals at the International Invitation Powerlifting Championship at Amravati, Maharashtra in 2021. He has participated in various competitions held in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

“Powerlifting is my hobby, and I have been participating in competitions for quite some time. Now, my daughter is into powerlifting and wrestling. She has already won a silver medal in the junior category at Amravati, besides winning accolades in wrestling competitions across the state,” he said.

