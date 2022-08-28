Home States Karnataka

We will persuade Rahul Gandhi to take AICC reins: Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be persuaded to head the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) for the sake of the country and to take on the RSS and BJP juggernaut.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday is likely to finalise the dates for the election of the Congress president. Kharge said Rahul has appeal throughout the country and is accepted by the people.

On the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kharge said that instead of fighting against the BJP’s onslaught on minorities, Dalits and common people, he ran away. “Sonia Gandhi always used to take his advice. He was part of the CWC, Core Committee and cabinet meetings and it is not right to quit like this,” he added.


