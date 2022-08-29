Azad’s exit shows Congress in turmoil: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The exit of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is a testimony of turmoil in the party, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, adding that key leaders have already left Congress due to the arrogance of the top brass. There is an unhealthy competition of power in Congress which is leading to chaos, he said.

Regarding Pocso charges against Murugha Mutt seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, he said that the police have registered a case, and it will be premature to comment on it. He confirmed that there will be no change of state president of the party.

After the meeting with L&T and HDMC authorities, he assured us that drinking water will be provided as per the needs of the public in every area. He had instructed the authorities to recruit new staffers and start the work. Regarding road widening of the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass, he said that a drone survey has been done, and the land actuation will commence.

