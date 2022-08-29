Bharat Jodo Yatra to last 21 days in Karnataka, will cover 25 km everyday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharat Jodo march will be held for 21 days in the state from Gundlupet to Raichur, said Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar during a press conference.

The participants will register and there is a plan that they will interact with the leaders till 11 am. After that, the padayatra will continue till evening.

Considering the challenges to social harmony, and as Kuvempu has said, “Our land should become a garden of peace”, every family is reeling due to inflation, and high unemployment. Youth should get jobs and a corruption-free government in Karnataka, the Congress leaders said, and added that the lives of farmers and labourers should be made easier. These are the five objectives of the Jodo Yatra.

During the padayatra, people will walk 25 km every day. People from all districts will be allowed to participate in this padayatra. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will walk the entire 3,500 km across the country.

A Congress Legislature Party meeting will be convened on Sunday. Another meeting of the office-bearers will be held on Monday. All the leaders will share the responsibility during padayatra. The prominent leaders of the state will be present on September 19 at the inauguration ceremony of this yatra in Kanniyakumari on September 7.

Leader of Opposition in the Council BK Hariprasad has been given the charge of the padayatra in the state, and KJ George and Saleem Ahmed have been given prominent places in the national-level committee with various responsibilities. In the coming days, a meeting will be held to decide who should walk for 21 days, and then they will be selected.

A public meeting will be held in Ballari for a day. There is a technical issue in Mysuru since Dussehra will be celebrated on October 4-5 and it will be decided after consulting the leadership.

