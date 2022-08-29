Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai’s principal secretary to contest 2023 Assembly polls

I know him for a long time as an efficient and honest officer who can tackle crisis, and who always wants to be a part of the solution, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai addressing the gathering at Khursapur village of Shiggaon taluk in Haveri district on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Amid speculations that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad, a 1994-batch IAS officer, will contest in the 2023 Assembly polls, Bommai praised Prasad during the Bhovi community convention held in Tumakuru on Sunday.

“I know him for a long time as an efficient and honest officer who can tackle crisis, and who always wants to be a part of the solution. That’s why I picked him as my principal secretary. You should take his success story as an inspiration,” he told the gathering.

Prasad is politically connected. Revenue Minister R Ashoka was his classmate. His mother-in-law Mangamma Muniswamy was a former president of Kolar ZP, and his father-in-law Muniswamy was an IAS officer.

Sources said that Prasad is likely to take VRS if the BJP assures a ticket from any of the SC reserved constituencies including Koratagere, Nelamangala, Anekal, KGF, among others in the Old Mysuru region. 
Retired IAS officer BH Anil Kumar has already been campaigning in Koratagere as the BJP candidate. So, Prasad might have to look for other seats, sources said.

Politics and logistics may be supporting him but he has to choose an assembly constituency which suits his profile and complements the crucial caste equations, observed a political pundit. Speaking to TNIE, Prasad scotched rumours of joining politics. “Why should I take VRS when my 2.5 years of service is still left?” he said.

Dismal success rate

Many bureau­crats have wad­ed into pol­itical wat­ers, but the success rate is dismal. Former IPS officers Revanas­iddai­ah, Subhash Bharani and Shankar Bidari, ex-IAS officers K Shivaram and Siddaiah had failed to win polls. Ex-chief secr­etary K Ratna­prabha had lost the Tirup­ati bypolls in Andhra in 2021.

Whereas IPS officers Koda­nd­aramaiah and HT Sangli­ana had won. But Hirekeruru MLA BC Patil, who took VRS as police inspe­ctor, has mana­ged to be succ­e­s­sful and bec­ome agricu­lture minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai N Manjunath Prasad R Ashoka 2023 Assembly polls
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp