Two girls undergo medical check-up, investigation begins in Pocso case

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The two girls who lodged a complaint against the pontiff of Murugha Mutt Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, were brought to Chitradurga under tight security on Sunday, and their statements were recorded before the Child Welfare Committee.

After the completion of a four-hour-long investigation, the minors were taken to Chitradurga district hospital, where medical examinations were conducted. The entire investigation process was videographed.

After the medical examination, the two girls were taken back to Government Bala Mandir with tight security provided by the investigation officer and Chitradurga DySP Anil Kumar.

Meanwhile, investigating officers found out that one of the victims belongs to a Dalit community. This fact came to light on Sunday. Provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act against SC/STs are likely to be invoked against the seer,” police officers said.

Some people shared an audio clip purportedly containing the voices of the seer and some of his confidantes. In the clip, the seer reportedly says he is ready for conciliation or a trial.

Oppressed sections protest

Members of oppressed sections from Davanagere staged a protest in front of Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt, and threw their weight behind the pontiff, Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. They alleged that people with vested interests have hatched a conspiracy to defame the pontiff.

Conveners of the forum Badada Anandaraju, Krishnappa, district president of Koracha Samaj, Davangere, Onarotti Mahantesh, Shivanagowda Patil, BJP leader Hanumegowda and others took part in the protest.

Former Harihar MLA HS Shivashankar said, “No one can become big by making baseless allegations. Truth will always prevail, and the pontiff will come out clean-handed”. State president of Sharana Sene Marularadhya said, “During Samudra Manthan, both Amrutha and Visha (poison) came out and the truth will be out. The swamiji will be free.”

He alleged that those close to the mutt are behind the conspiracy and will be revealed by police.

I pray to god charges are false: KSE

Shivamogga: Former minister K S Eshwarappa said that he would pray to god that the Pocso charges against Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru are proven false, and added that it is unfair to arrive at a conclusion when an investigation is underway.

“I was sad when I heard about the allegations against the pontiff. I would pray to god that these allegations are proved baseless,” he said. Eshwarappa said that the investigation would also reveal who is behind these charges. “ Let’s wait for the inquiry report,” he said.

