Home States Karnataka

Will pick chairman of Bhovi Corporation in a week: CM  Bommai

The communities have started rallying behind Bommai, and he is visibly leaving his predecessor BS Yediyurappa behind, who missed two successive events.

Published: 29th August 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad at the Bhovi community’s event in Tumakuru on Sunday

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad at the Bhovi community’s event in Tumakuru on Sunday

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been working towards winning over the backward classes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls by attending a series of events besides announcing sops. 

The CM declared that the chairman for the SC Bhovi Community Development Corporation will be appointed within a week for the proper use of Rs 175 crore funds. During his address, he listed out the programmes his government has planned for the SCs, STs and OBC communities which include giving 75 units of free power to poor SC families.

In an oblique manner, he attacked the previous governments for doing appeasement politics. “They were speaking about social justice for over two decades, but practically, did nothing,” he alleged, in a veiled reference to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Around a hundred hostels, including five huge buildings, which can accommodate 1,000 students, will be opened for the SC/STs, and scholarships for students have been released, he said. “I will work tirelessly to uplift the poor, reaching out to the last person,” he said. The communities have started rallying behind Bommai, and he is visibly leaving his predecessor BS Yediyurappa behind, who missed two successive events.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp