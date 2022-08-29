Will pick chairman of Bhovi Corporation in a week: CM  Bommai

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been working towards winning over the backward classes ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls by attending a series of events besides announcing sops.

The CM declared that the chairman for the SC Bhovi Community Development Corporation will be appointed within a week for the proper use of Rs 175 crore funds. During his address, he listed out the programmes his government has planned for the SCs, STs and OBC communities which include giving 75 units of free power to poor SC families.

In an oblique manner, he attacked the previous governments for doing appeasement politics. “They were speaking about social justice for over two decades, but practically, did nothing,” he alleged, in a veiled reference to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Around a hundred hostels, including five huge buildings, which can accommodate 1,000 students, will be opened for the SC/STs, and scholarships for students have been released, he said. “I will work tirelessly to uplift the poor, reaching out to the last person,” he said. The communities have started rallying behind Bommai, and he is visibly leaving his predecessor BS Yediyurappa behind, who missed two successive events.



