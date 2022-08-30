Home States Karnataka

Six BJP rallies in Sept, Oct: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the BJP will hold big rallies at six places in Karnataka in September and October.

Published: 30th August 2022

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the BJP will hold big rallies at six places in Karnataka in September and October. Speaking to reporters after meeting former CM BS Yediyurappa, Bommai said they are holding big rallies and have also planned a series of programmes as directed by party national president JP Nadda.

Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nadda in New Delhi last week. Bommai said he discussed in detail about talks between Yediyurappa and Nadda and also directives from the Central leaders.

Programmes connected to Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2 were also discussed in detail.
Bommai said they also discussed the state tour by different teams led by state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh and Yediyurappa in the coming weeks.

