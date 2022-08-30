Chamarajanagar: Rain plays spoilsport before festival

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: A heavy downpour in Chamarajanagar dampened the festival spirit as villages were flooded, standing crops destroyed and tanks overflowed. Two PWD engineers and their driver had a miraculous escape after the car they were travelling in was caught in the gushing waters of Suvarnavathi river, which was flowing over the danger mark.

The engineers managed to get out of the car and stand on the vehicle’s top, when onlookers and villagers managed to rescue them and also pull the car out of the river. The situation is grim in Chamrajanagar, Yalandur, Kollegal and Gundlupet taluks as tanks are brimming and feeder canals overflowing because of heavy rain since Sunday.

The fire department rescued 10 people, whose houses were flooded at Yadiyur, Changadipura, Jothigowdanapura, Ammanapura, Talanur and neighboring villages. Traffic was affected between Demahalli and Kuderu, Santhemarahalli and Chamrajnagar, Kagalawadi and Chamrajanagar, Kollegal and Yalandur.

Water was released from Suvaranavathi and Chikkahole reservoirs, flooding areas downstream.

The Haradanahalli tank, which is full after 18 long years, has turned into a picnic spot. An orange alert has been issued.Heavy downpour is predicted in Chamrajnagar, Yalandur, and Gundlupet. Nearly 35 houses have been damaged.

