Karnataka polls: Congress campaign to counter BJP's ‘Janotsava’

The Congress alleged that implementation of irrigation projects has taken a back seat due to paucity of funds.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To counter BJP’s ‘Janotsava’ to showcase its achievements, the Congress has launched the ‘nimma hatra idya uttara’  campaign to counter it ahead of the 2023 assembly polls. The Congress strategy is to ostensibly portray the state government as ‘vachana brastra’ which has failed to fulfil 90 per cent of the promises which was made during the 2018 Assembly polls. Launching a brochure for the campaign on Monday, the Congress national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the government.

“The government has fixed 30 per cent commission for the mutts, 40 per cent for contractors, and 50 per cent for party workers,” he alleged. On behalf of the youths, SC/STs, women, farmers, the party will question the Basvaraj Bommai-led state government which will include promises of smartphones to women, 70 first-grade colleges, uninterrupted power supply for farmers, allowing writing answers in Kannada in central exams, and Rs 3,000 crore scholarship pending for the SC/ST students.

The Congress alleged that implementation of irrigation projects has taken a back seat due to paucity of funds. “It is time to question @BJP4Karnataka over their failed promises to the people. They have completed 3 years of governance and yet more than 90% of their promises remain unfulfilled. We, on the behalf of the people, want to ask BJP #NimHatraIdyaUttara,” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

