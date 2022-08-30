Home States Karnataka

Minister Umesh Katti says no FIR against Murugha Mutt seer over POCSO charges

Meanwhile, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said the Pocso case looks like a conspiracy against the seer.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BELAGAVI: On the Pocso charges against Murugha Mutt chief pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, Minister for Forest and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti said, “An FIR will not be registered against the Murugha Mutt seer.”

Before inspecting the ongoing irrigation works in Vijayapura district on Monday, he said, “It is the internal differences between Basavarajan, who was once a close associate of the seer, and the mutt. It is an attempt at spoiling image of the seer.”

Katti, who is also Vijayapura district in-charge minister, said, “Accusing the seer of sexual harassment is wrong. Dr Shivamurthy and other pontiffs have been striving for social empowerment over the past many decades.” Meanwhile, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said the Pocso case looks like a conspiracy against the seer.

Ready to resign: Katti
Asked about the delay in catching the leopard in Belagavi, Katti said, “If a section of people believe that the leopard will be caught if I resign, I am ready to do so on Tuesday morning. The leopard has not harmed anyone.”

POLICE SEEK TIME TO FILE REPORT
CHITRADURGA: The district police requested the court to grant them more time to file probe report in the Pocso case against Murugha Mutt chief seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. The police have already recorded the statements of victims under Section 161 of CrPC. Interim Chairperson of KSCPCR Dr Jayashree on Monday met the two victims at the Gover­nment Bala Mandir.

